First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 121 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Reliance by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $280.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

