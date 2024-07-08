First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $76,413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,581,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 2,668.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.8 %

WFG stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFG

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.