First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 496 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

