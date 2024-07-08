First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 86.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 355,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 56.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of CLS opened at $57.62 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

