First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,950 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

