First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.