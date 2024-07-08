First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $432,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after acquiring an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 342,939 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $18,828,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BXP opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

