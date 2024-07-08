First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

