First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.61 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

