Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.