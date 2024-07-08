First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $413,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000.

ESGU opened at $121.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

