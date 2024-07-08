9,560 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,560 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.