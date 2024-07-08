Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,056 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,130,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

