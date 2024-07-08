Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $135.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.