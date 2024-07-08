Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $135.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

