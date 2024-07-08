Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,099 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $453.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $489.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.22 and its 200 day moving average is $412.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.