378 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,551.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,361.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,276.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $776.63 and a 52-week high of $1,555.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.