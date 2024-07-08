Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.70 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

