State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 301 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

