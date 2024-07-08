Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of MHK opened at $108.83 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

