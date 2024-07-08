State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 534,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

