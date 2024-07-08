State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,781,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Down 2.1 %

MYR Group stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $181.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.