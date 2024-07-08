State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.51%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

