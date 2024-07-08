State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $1.80 Million in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $164.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.