State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 246 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 13,737.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 30.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

SkyWest Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $84.58.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.