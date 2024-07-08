Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

