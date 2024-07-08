State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CATY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

