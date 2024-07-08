ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $102.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

