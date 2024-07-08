Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 466.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,411 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,744.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at $19,210,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,033 shares of company stock worth $4,716,701. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.