State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Albany International by 52.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albany International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,803,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIN

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.