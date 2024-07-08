State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,022 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

