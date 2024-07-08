2,058 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HII opened at $243.07 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.92 and a 200 day moving average of $266.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

