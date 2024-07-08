Norden Group LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

