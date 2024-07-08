9,480 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after buying an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 425,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.44%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

