Norden Group LLC Invests $563,000 in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 293,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olaplex Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $926.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

