Norden Group LLC Invests $555,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $194.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

