Norden Group LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $9,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Integer by 3,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $18,697,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.