Norden Group LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $298.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day moving average of $286.67. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

