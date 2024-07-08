Norden Group LLC Invests $493,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.