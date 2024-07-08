3,540 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $140.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

