ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 13.4%

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.70 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.10 ($0.72). Approximately 26,048,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the average daily volume of 2,451,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.35 ($0.64).

ITM Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £354.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.12.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($377.79). Insiders bought 1,103 shares of company stock worth $59,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.