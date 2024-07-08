State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,293 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

NWL opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

