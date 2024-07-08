State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 472 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

