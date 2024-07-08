State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

