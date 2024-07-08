State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $737,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $39.93 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

