State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

