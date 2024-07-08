State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,697 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of RadNet worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,471.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

