State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $24,660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

