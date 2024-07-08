Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

GOLD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

