Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

6/21/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

