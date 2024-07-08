State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,165 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.